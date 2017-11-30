Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Enjoy a Fun Big Apple Night!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share a laugh while leaving an office building on Thursday (November 30) in New York City.

The married couple seemed to be in great spirits while stepping out in the Big Apple for a fun night on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake

Justin has been doing press this week for his new movie Wonder Wheel, which opens in limited released this weekend. The film will play in five theaters across the country before expanding later this month.