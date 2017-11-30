Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 8:52 am

Justin Timberlake Sings 'Star-Spangled Banner' & Talks Super Bowl with Stephen Colbert!

Justin Timberlake Sings 'Star-Spangled Banner' & Talks Super Bowl with Stephen Colbert!

Stephen Colbert put Justin Timberlake‘s singing chops to the test during his appearance on The Late Show on Wednesday (November 29)!

“For all you aspiring singers out there, it’s the only place, the best place to start,” the 36-year-old entertainer explained. “‘Old Rugged Cross’ is a good one,” Justin insisted before revealing that the national anthem is the “worst place to start.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake

So, naturally, Stephen convinced Justin into facing his fears as the pair harmonized on “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Justin also talked about working with Kate Winslet on his upcoming film Wonder Wheel and talked about performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. “It’ll be a great, it’ll be a great show,” Justin said. “I’m very excited about it. Every year apparently a lot of people watch the Super Bowl.”


Justin Timberlake And Stephen Harmonize The National Anthem

Click inside to watch the rest of Justin Timberlake’s appearance on The Late Show…


Justin Timberlake Shared A Trailer With Kate Winslet
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Justin Timberlake, Stephen Colbert

