Kelly Clarkson Hits the Road With James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson is belting out some of her classic smashes alongside James Corden!

The 35-year-old Meaning of Life pop vocal powerhouse hopped in the passenger seat for a round of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (November 29).

During their ride together, Kelly performed some of her smash hits, including “Because of You,” her latest single “Love So Soft” – and of course, “Since U Been Gone.” Her husband Brandon Blackstock also made a cameo!

