Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Attend 'The 5th Quarter' Premiere

Kendall Jenner is all smiles as she pal and OBB Pictures CEO Michael Ratner at the premiere of The 5th Quarter on Wednesday night (November 29) at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-old model looked chic in a tan blazer over a sheer top and jeans with heels for the event.

Joining Kendall at the event was her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin who hit the red carpet with his brother Taylor Griffin.



The Bachelor alum Nick Viall was also in attendance at the event.

