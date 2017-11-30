Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer &amp; Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 3:00 am

Kourtney Kardashian Wears an All Black Outfit While Heading to Church!

Kourtney Kardashian keeps it simple and chic while heading to church!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star was spotted stepping into the church for a night service on Wednesday night (November 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was looking stylish on Tuesday (November 28) while filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Los Angeles.

She recently flaunted her toned abs while heading out to lunch at Cecconi’s restaurant on Saturday (November 25) with friends in West Hollywood, Calif.
