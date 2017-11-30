Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer &amp; Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 1:30 am

Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Sexy Bikini Body in Miami!

Lady Gaga Flaunts Her Sexy Bikini Body in Miami!

Lady Gaga is showing off her super sexy curves on Instagram!

The 31-year-old entertainer posed for an impromptu photo shoot in a tiny silver bikini and heels on Wednesday (November 29) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!” Gaga captioned one of the photos of herself on the beach.

In another shot, Gaga called herself “Princess Peach” while showing off her booty.

See the photos in the gallery below!
lady gaga flaunts sexy bikini body in miami 01
lady gaga flaunts sexy bikini body in miami 02
lady gaga flaunts sexy bikini body in miami 03

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bikini, Lady Gaga

