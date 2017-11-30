Liam Payne Answers All of Ellen's Burning Questions for the Show Me More Show - Watch!
Liam Payne is the latest celebrity to take the hot seat on Ellen DeGeneres‘ Show Me More Show!
The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” superstar answered a bunch of burning questions in a silly quiz.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne
The “Bedroom Floor” pop singer revealed which ‘90s boy band he’d be a member of, something he did in high school that his parents don’t know about – and he even whipped out his best celebrity impression.
Watch Liam answer all of Ellen‘s burning questions below!