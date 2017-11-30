Margot Robbie Reveals Why She Likes Playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie struts her way out of her hotel on Thursday night (November 30) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress showed off some leg in a black dress as she stepped out for the night.

Earlier that day, Margot stunned in a navy dress while she promoted her new movie I, Tonya.

In a recent interview with Variety, Margot opened up about why she enjoyed playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

“It’s so weird when people want to know about you because you’re like, wait, my whole job is not being me. Me? I don’t know, I’m boring. But, like, these characters are amazing, ask about them,” Margot said. “Harley’s one of those insane characters and people do seem to really like her, so I hope I get to keep playing her.”

FYI: Margot is wearing a black Givenchy dress.

