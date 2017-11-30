Top Stories
Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 8:07 am

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer was fired by NBC and the Today show after allegations of sexual misconduct, and now, he’s speaking out.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” the 59-year-old former TV personality said in a statement, read on air by his former co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

“I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repearing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” Lauer‘s statement concluded.
