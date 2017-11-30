Matt Lauer's Ex-Wife Speaks Out in His Defense After 'Today Show' Firing

Matt Lauer‘s ex-wife Nancy Alspaugh is speaking out to defend him after he was fired from The Today Show amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Nancy was married to Matt from 1981 to 1988 and she is surprised by the news.

“I was shocked because he’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job,” Alspaugh told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

“I never saw him as a power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way,” Nancy added, saying that Matt is an “incredibly nice, incredibly charming person.”

Nancy questions if some of the accusations facing Matt are true or not.

“He’s just a very giving person and charming and I think a lot of this stuff is obviously going to come to light, whether it’s true or not, and some of the things that are being stated may not be true,” she said. “We have to find that out, you know? As time goes on here, people should be aware there’s a family involved here. There are three children and that’s — I think it’s important to be aware that this can destroy a family. Reporting on accusations before they know whether they’re real or not.”

Matt spoke out on Thursday morning to apologize for his behavior and also say that some of the claims are untrue.