Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 9:18 pm

Naya Rivera Steps Out for the First Time Since Arrest

Naya Rivera has been spotted out for the first time since being arrested over Thanksgiving weekend.

The 30-year-old former Glee star tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit and dark sunglasses as she ran errands around town on Thursday afternoon (November 30) in Los Angeles.

Naya was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday night on domestic violence charges after she reportedly hit husband Ryan Dorsey in the head.

Earlier this week, Ryan broke his silence for the first time asking for privacy and respect.

