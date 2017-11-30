New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2018 - Full Winners List!

The 2018 New York Film Critics Circle Awards have officially unveiled the list of winners for this year’s top honors.

There are lots of familiar faces on the list including Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish, Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan, and Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.

While the winners were announced today, they will be celebrated in a gala on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. We’ll be bringing you all of the photos so stay tuned!

Congrats to all of the winners!

Click inside for the full list of winners from the NYFCC Awards…

Best Film: Lady Bird, dir. Greta Gerwig

Best Director: Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Best First Film: Get Out, dir. Jordan Peele

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Best Screenplay: Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Cinematography: Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats per Minute), dir. Robin Campillo

Best Documentary: Faces Places, dirs. Agnes Varda, JR

Best Animated Film: Coco, dirs. Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Special Awards: Molly Haskell