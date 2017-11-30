Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 9:59 pm

Nicole Kidman, Justin Theroux, & More Stars Attend an Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton!

Nicole Kidman, Justin Theroux, & More Stars Attend an Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton!

Nicole Kidman, Justin Theroux, and Jennifer Connelly walk the carpet at An Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicholas Ghesquiere on Thursday (November 30) at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The stars were joined at the event by Jennifer‘s husband Paul Bettany, Ruth Negga, Michelle Williams, Xavier Dolan, Noomi Rapace, and Catherine Deneuve, among others.

All of the stars frequently attend Louis Vuitton events and are longtime supporters of the brand and Nicholas, the creative director behind the fashion company.

25+ pictures inside of all the stars at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 01
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 02
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 03
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 04
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 05
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 06
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 07
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 08
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 09
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 10
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 11
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 12
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 13
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 14
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 15
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 16
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 17
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 18
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 19
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 20
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 21
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 22
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 23
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 24
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 25
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 26
nicole kidman justin theroux louis vuitton event 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Catherine Deneuve, Jennifer Connelly, Justin Theroux, Lea Seydoux, Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman, Noomi Rapace, Paul Bettany, Ruth Negga, Xavier Dolan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr