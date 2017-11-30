Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:47 pm

Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Chris Zylka Joins Her at Fragrance Launch!

Paris Hilton poses with her boyfriend Chris Zylka on the red carpet at the launch of her new fragrance Rose Rush on Thursday (November 30) in Sydney, Australia.

The 36-year-old media personality posed for photos with fans who attended the meet and greet.

“Cheers to a incredibly successful launch of my new @RoseRushFragrance Launch in #Australia. 🥂,” Paris wrote on Instagram after the launch.

Paris and Chris were also spotted on Wednesday night while leaving the Flamingo Lounge following an MTV Australia party.
