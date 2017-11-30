Pharrell Williams Debuts Red Hair at Dinner in WeHo

Pharrell Williams is rocking a bold new look!

The 44-year-old singer/songwriter debuted his new, bright red hair and cross drawn between his eyes as he stepped out for dinner with wife Helen Lasichanh on Tuesday night (November 28) at Nobu in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier this month, Pharrell jetted off to China to put his new song “100 Year” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care – in an underground vault that the public won’t hear until 2117!