Thu, 30 November 2017 at 5:33 pm

Pregnant Mindy Kaling Hits the Nail Salon & Grabs a Smoothie in LA!

Pregnant Mindy Kaling Hits the Nail Salon & Grabs a Smoothie in LA!

Mindy Kaling looks like she’s in good spirits while hitting the town!

The pregnant 38-year-old actress and comedian was spotted going to a nail salon and grabbing a smoothie on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

Mindy‘s baby bump was on full display in a “Bonjour” slogan tee with some Adidas slides as she made her way through town.

Mindy recently revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s having a baby girl.

“I’m very, very pregnant. I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m in my current situation. Like, sitting, I’m obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, ‘Awww, can’t wait to sit in that chair!’” she exclaimed on the show.
