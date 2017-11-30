Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List Revealed!

Prince William gave Santa Claus a copy of Prince George‘s Christmas list and it sure is cute!

The 35-year-old royal was visiting Esplanade Park’s Christmas market in Helsink, Finland on Thursday (November 30). While there, he saw Santa Claus and handed over the young four-year-old Prince‘s list.

The wish list contained just one item (albeit a big item.) Prince George wrote down “police car.” He had also signed his name at the bottom. Too cute!

