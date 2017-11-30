Top Stories
Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 8:40 am

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List Revealed!

Prince William gave Santa Claus a copy of Prince George‘s Christmas list and it sure is cute!

The 35-year-old royal was visiting Esplanade Park’s Christmas market in Helsink, Finland on Thursday (November 30). While there, he saw Santa Claus and handed over the young four-year-old Prince‘s list.

The wish list contained just one item (albeit a big item.) Prince George wrote down “police car.” He had also signed his name at the bottom. Too cute!

Check out the wish list below!
