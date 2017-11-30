Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 3:47 pm

'Rick and Morty' Star Spencer Grammer's Husband James Hesketh Files for Divorce

'Rick and Morty' Star Spencer Grammer's Husband James Hesketh Files for Divorce

Spencer Grammer and James Hesketh are getting a divorce.

The Rick and Morty star, who is also the daughter of Kelsey Grammer, and her husband were married for six years. James filed for divorce this week in L.A. Superior Court, according to a report.

James cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

The couple has a six-year-old son, and James is asking for joint physical and legal custody.

According to the obtained court documents, the two are already in mediation and plan to resolve all property and custody issues shortly.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: James Hesketh, Spencer Grammer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr