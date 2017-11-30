'Rick and Morty' Star Spencer Grammer's Husband James Hesketh Files for Divorce

Spencer Grammer and James Hesketh are getting a divorce.

The Rick and Morty star, who is also the daughter of Kelsey Grammer, and her husband were married for six years. James filed for divorce this week in L.A. Superior Court, according to a report.

James cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

The couple has a six-year-old son, and James is asking for joint physical and legal custody.

According to the obtained court documents, the two are already in mediation and plan to resolve all property and custody issues shortly.