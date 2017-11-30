Rihanna Says Trans People Should Not Be Used as Marketing Tools

Rihanna is speaking out in support of trans people while explaining why a trans woman has not yet been featured in her Fenty Beauty campaigns.

The 29-year-old entertainer received a direct message from a fan on Twitter, suggesting that she should “invite a trans girl to the group” the next time she does a campaign.

Rihanna responded to the DM with a well-thought out response.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women over the years, but I don’t go around doing trans castings! Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings. I respect all women. Whether they’re trans or not is none of my business,” she wrote.

Rihanna criticized brands that use trans people as marketing tools.

“I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool,” she added. “Too often I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike. There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token ‘we look mad diverse’ girl/guy! It’s sad!”