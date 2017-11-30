Rosario Dawson & Eric Andre Split After a Year of Dating

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have decided to call it quits.

The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old comedian have broken up after more than a year of dating, People mag reports.

The two have kept their relationship on the down low, and have only taken to social media to post photos together every once in a while.

Rosario opened up about about her relationship back in April on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she said that Eric took care of her while she recovered from surgery after a cyst ruptured on her ovary.

“He took care of me in an adult diaper,” Rosario said at the time. “That is love.”