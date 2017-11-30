Sam Smith & Ellie Goulding Attend Elton John's AIDS Foundation Dinner

Sam Smith hits the stage for a performance during the Club Love event hosted by Elton John on Wednesday night (November 29) in London, England.

The 25-year-old entertainer looked extremely handsome in a red and gold glittery blazer for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

Joining Sam and Elton at the event was fellow singer Ellie Goulding.

The event was held to help raise money for Elton‘s Elton John AIDS Foundation.

FYI: Ellie is wearing a Galvan London dress.

10+ pictures inside of the Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding attending the event…