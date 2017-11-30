Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 12:31 pm

Sean Faris Gets Support From Wife Cherie Daly at 'Gangster Land' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Sean Faris Gets Support From Wife Cherie Daly at 'Gangster Land' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Sean Faris is all smiles as he hits the red carpet with his wife Cherie Daly at the premiere of his latest film Gangster Land held at the Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday (November 29) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for roles in Never Back Down and Pretty Little Liars, was also joined by his co-stars Peter Facinelli, Milo Gibson and Michael Pare, as well as Tara Reid who stepped out to show her support.

The story of America’s most famous mobsters and their rise to power, Gangster Land examines Al Capone’s ascension through the eyes of his second in command, “Machine Gun” Jack McGurn (Sean). Once an amateur boxer, McGurn is lured into the Italian mafia after the murder of his step-father – Watch the trailer below!


Credit: Lionel Hahn, Abaca, FayesVision; Photos: Instarimages.com, WENN
