Selena Gomez Asked About Working with Woody Allen Despite Allegations Against Him

Selena Gomez is going to be starring in an upcoming Woody Allen movie, and during an interview, was asked if she considered the director’s past before signing on for the film.

If you don’t know, Dylan Farrow, Woody‘s adopted daughter, alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she was a child. Dylan‘s brother Ronan supported her claims. Woody eventually responded to the allegations.

“Was Woody’s past something you thought about before signing on to the movie?” Selena was asked, who which she told Billboard, “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’”

Selena also spoke in the same interview about women coming forward with sexual assault stories.