Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go to Church Together During Night Out

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are still going strong!

The couple was seen leaving a church service together on Wednesday evening (November 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Selena and Justin both left at separate times and got into the same SUV.

They were later seen grabbing a bite to eat after church. See all the photos of Selena and Justin in the gallery!

Last week, Selena and Justin reportedly kept in touch while spending some time apart over the Thanksgiving weekend.