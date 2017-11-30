Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is on the cover of this week’s Billboard Woman of the Year issue, out now.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Revival singer and actress had to say:

On her breakup with The Weeknd: “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

On Justin Bieber being back in her life: “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

On women’s voices being heard amid sexual harassment allegations: “I’ve cried. But I definitely feel hopeful. As people speak out, I hope that feels powerful to them, because they deserve to feel that. I’m fortunate enough not to have experienced some of the traumatic things that other women have had to go through. I’ve known people in my family who’ve gone through those things. I try to let people come to me and open up, to make a safe environment for them to do so.”

For more from Selena, visit Billboard.com.