Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her at Billboard's Women in Music Event!

Selena Gomez joins her BFF Francia Raisa on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music celebration on Thursday night (November 30) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

If you weren’t aware, Francia is the friend who donated a kidney to Selena and essentially saved her life.

Selena is being named the Woman of the Year by Billboard, joining a list of women like Madonna, Taylor Swift, Pink, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce, who have all received the honor.

FYI: Selena is wearing a full Versace look.

