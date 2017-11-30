Someone Pretending to Be Britney Spears' Manager Received 49 Unreleased Songs From Her Record Label

Someone pretended to be Britney Spears‘ manager Larry Rudolph – and got away with over four dozen songs.

According to newly surfaced documents obtained by TMZ, the thief impersonated Larry in emails sent to RCA Records, creating a fake email address (larry.rudolph@aol.com) and tricking label reps into sending music.

The imposter reportedly received 49 digital files. Cops tell TMZ that the suspect got away with 12 tracks intended for Britney‘s Glory, which was released in August of 2016.

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a search warrant back in October of 2016 and June 2017 to search AOL and Microsoft records for the suspect’s email account.

There is now a suspect – and he’s an attorney studying intellectual property law at UCLA.