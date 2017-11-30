Taylor Swift Announces 'reputation' Streaming Release Date!

Taylor Swift fans will finally be able to stream all of the songs from her new album reputation!

Three weeks after the release of the album, the 27-year-old singer is giving fans an early holiday gift by putting the album on streaming services at midnight on early Friday morning (December 1).

This day will also mark Taylor‘s big return to the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles. Taylor is headlining the show at The Forum and we’ll definitely be sharing coverage!

