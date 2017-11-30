Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 11:59 pm

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream is Here - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream is Here - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift‘s album reputation is now available on streaming services and you can listen to it right here!

The album was held back from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music for three weeks following its release this month.

Taylor has sold over two million copies of the album around the world and she is expected to spend a third week at number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

When the streams of the album are added in, Taylor will definitely be able to keep her position at the top of the chart in weeks to come!

Listen to the album below thanks to Spotify and download it on iTunes.
