Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 10:10 pm

Tom Hanks Talks Sexual Harassment in Hollywood, Says There are Predators 'Everywhere' (VIDEO)

Some of the biggest actors in Hollywood sat down together to take part in The Hollywood Reporters latest round table conversation.

James Franco, Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman, John Boyega, Willem Dafoe, and Sam Rockwell got together to talk about their big movies of 2017.

During their conversation, the topic of of sexual harassment in Hollywood came up and Tom had a lot to say about the matter.

“There are some people who go into this business because they get off on having power,” Tom said. “And the times they feel the most powerful, which is why they went into the business, are when they are hitting on somebody who’s underneath them, [and] I don’t necessarily mean completely sexually. There are predators absolutely everywhere.”

Tom continued: “Somebody said, ‘Is it too late to change things?’ No, it’s never too late. It’s never too late to learn new behaviors. And that’s a responsibility of anybody who wants to obey a code of professional ethics.”

Watch a clip from the interview below.

You can read more from the actors’ round table discussion at HollywoodReporter.com.
