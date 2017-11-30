Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2017 at 9:10 am

Twitter Employee Who Deactivated Donald Trump's Account Reveals His Identity

The man who allegedly deactivated Donald Trump‘s Twitter account has come forward.

If you missed it, earlier in the month, Donald Trump‘s account was deactivated for a few minutes due to human error.

The employee in question – Bahtiyar Duysak – sat down with TechCrunch for an interview. Twitter did not verify that Bahtiyar is definitely the former employee who deactivated the account.

“In my opinion, it was definitely a mistake and if I am involved with this, I really apologize if I hurt anyone,” he said. “I didn’t do anything on purpose but as I said, I had a wild time in America and I was tired sometimes and everyone can do mistakes.”

“I didn’t hack anyone. I didn’t do anything I wasn’t authorized to do… I didn’t do any crime. I just want to continue an ordinary life,” he added.

Bahtiyar is a German citizen and was working at Twitter on a student work visa in the Trust and Safety division of the social media site.
