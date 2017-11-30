Victoria Beckham Channels Dorothy in Dazzling Ruby Pumps

Victoria Beckham had a Wizard of Oz moment while stepping out in London, England!

The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer stopped by her Dover Street flagship store on Tuesday (November 28).

She looked chic in a long tuxedo coat, black pants, and cream top, accessorizing with ruby red Dorothy pumps, a matching clutch, and emerald green earrings.

Earlier this month, Victoria was honored at the 2017 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

