Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer &amp; Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Victoria Beckham Channels Dorothy in Dazzling Ruby Pumps

Victoria Beckham Channels Dorothy in Dazzling Ruby Pumps

Victoria Beckham had a Wizard of Oz moment while stepping out in London, England!

The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer stopped by her Dover Street flagship store on Tuesday (November 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

She looked chic in a long tuxedo coat, black pants, and cream top, accessorizing with ruby red Dorothy pumps, a matching clutch, and emerald green earrings.

Earlier this month, Victoria was honored at the 2017 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

ICYMI, Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently addressed the rumor of Victoria appearing on Modern Family.

10+ pictures inside of Victoria Beckham visiting her store in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 01
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 02
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 03
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 04
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 05
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 06
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 07
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 08
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 09
victoria beckham channels dorothy in dazzling ruby red pumps 10

Credit: WENN, INSTAR; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rihanna will be honored with a street named after her in Barbados - TMZ
  • A new villain is heading to The Flash - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian are feuding over gun control - TooFab
  • Meet the man who deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter account - The Hollywood Reporter
  • All eight Harry Potter films are heading to HBO - Just Jared Jr