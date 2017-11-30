'Disney's Magical Holiday Celebration' 2017 Performers Lineup - Full List Revealed!

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs tonight and there are so many performers set for the big show!

The show is the perfect kick-off to the holiday season. Join hosts Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, and Jesse Palmer as they introduce musical performances, bring out special guests, and perform from both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In addition, there will be special moments from around the world from Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and Anaheim, California, to Paris, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Tune into ABC tonight at 9pm ET to catch the special

Click inside for the full list of performers for the show…

FULL PERFORMERS LIST

Frozen‘s Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel

Ciara

Darius Rucker

Fifth Harmony

Fitz and the Tantrums

Hanson

In Real Life

Jason Derulo

98°

Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs of “Aladdin.”

Joey McIntyre and Lea Michele

Sofia Carson

The Goldberg‘s Sean Giambrone and Bizaardvark‘s Olivia Rodrigo

Cast of Club Mickey Mouse