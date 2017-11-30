Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd &amp; Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 9:35 pm

Zoey Deutch's Upcoming Indie Film 'Flower' Debuts First Trailer

Zoey Deutch's Upcoming Indie Film 'Flower' Debuts First Trailer

Zoey Deutch is starring in the upcoming indie film Flower and the first trailer and poster were just released!

The 23-year-old actress stars in the dark comedy alongside Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Tim Heidecker, and more. It will be released in theaters on March. 16.

Here is the film’s synopsis: “Rebellious and quick-witted, 17-year-old firecracker Erica Vandross (Deutch) kills time with her friends gawking at older men in bowling alleys and sexually scheming guys out of their money. However, her biggest scheme is still to come when her mother asks her boyfriend and his troubled, fresh-out-of-rehab son to move in with them in this biting dark comedy.”

Watch the trailer now!


FLOWER (2018) | Official Red Band Teaser Trailer
