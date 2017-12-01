Top Stories
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 3:54 pm

Allison Williams Reveals What Some White Audiences Won't Accept About Her 'Get Out' Character!

Allison Williams Reveals What Some White Audiences Won't Accept About Her 'Get Out' Character!

Allison Williams made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (November 30) and got into a deep discussion about her character Rose Armitage from her hit film Get Out.

ATTENTION: SPOILERS beyond this point if you haven’t seen the film.

The 29-year-old actress revealed that she’s had a lot of opportunities to interact with audiences during Q&A’s, and there’s one far-too-hopeful response to her character that she’s been surprised to receive: “They’d say ‘she was hypnotized, right?’ And I’m like, no! She’s just evil! How hard is that to accept? She’s bad!”

“We gave you so many ways to know that she’s bad! She has photos of people whose lives she ended behind her! The minute she can, she hangs them back up on the wall behind her,” Allison added. “That’s so crazy! And they’re still like, ‘but maybe she’s also a victim?’ And I’m like, NO! No! And I will say, that is one hundred percent white people who say that to me.”

Watch the full interview below…


Allison Williams Reveals What White People Ask Her About ‘Get Out’
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
