Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:39 am

Amber Heard, Busy Philipps & More Celebrate the Launch of AO.LA!

Amber Heard, Busy Philipps & More Celebrate the Launch of AO.LA!

Amber Heard keeps it cool and casual in a David Bowie tee while attending the AO.LA Collection Launch Dinner held at The House on Sunset on Thursday (November 30) in West Hollywood.

The 31-year-old Justice League actress was joined by Busy Philipps, Sara Foster and Scout Willis at the launch of AO.LA, the new west-coast inspired denim collection from Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber and guests got inked by an on-site tattoo artist while enjoying an acoustic performance by Scout.

“I was SO SUPER CASUAL walking into the @aliceandolivia dinner party last night for her new jean line,” Busy captioned with her Instagram post. “Thank you @adambreuchaud for making my face look like that and @kikihaircutter for giving me cute AF braids!”
Credit: Billy Farrell; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, Sara Foster, Scout Willis, Stacey Bendet

