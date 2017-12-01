Amber Tamblyn Opens Up About Harassment in Hollywood: 'I’m Not Ready for the Redemption of Men'

Amber Tamblyn is speaking out in the wake of the ongoing sexual harassment scandals rocking Hollywood over the past few months.

In an essay for the New York Times published on Thursday (November 30), the 34-year-old actress, Amber expressed her frustration regarding everything that’s transpired thus far.

“Why do we need to talk about the redemption of men when we are right in the middle of the salvation of women? Not even the middle, but the very beginning? Why are we obligated to care about salvaging male careers when we have just begun to tell the stories that have plagued us for lifetimes? It seems some men like a revolution only when it’s their kind of war,” she wrote.

“Redemption must be preceded by atonement. It is earned, not offered. If you want amends, you have to make them. You have to acknowledge the line in the sand. Once you do this, the next step is simple: Pick a side. Choose us.”

Read the full essay over at NYTimes.com.