Fri, 01 December 2017 at 2:44 pm
'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Throw a Huge Engagement Party in Malibu!
- Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo had a huge engagement party on the Malibu coast – their third celebration to date. And cameras were rolling! – TMZ
- Watch Shay Mitchell‘s original Pretty Little Liars tape! – Just Jared Jr
- Selena Gomez sort of addressed working with Woody Allen. – DListed
- Erik Menendez discusses the grisly murder of his parents in the first interview since 2005. – TooFab
- Seth Meyers tore into Matt Lauer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. – Towleroad
- Niall Horan and Liam Payne hung out like old times. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Bryan Abasolo, Newsies, Rachel Lindsay
Sponsored Links by ZergNet