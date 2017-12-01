Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger Fall in Love in 'Midnight Sun' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming teen romance movie Midnight Sun, starring Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, has been released!

The romantic tearjerker follows a 17-year-old girl (Thorne) who has been sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack (Rob Riggle) for company, Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar.

One night, her dreams come true when she’s noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie (Schwarzenegger), whom she’s secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie’s risk to sunlight grows and she’s presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate.

Midnight Sun is set to hit theaters on March 23, 2018.



Midnight Sun | Official Trailer