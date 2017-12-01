'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' Will Last Three Weeks, Episode Dates Announced!

New details for the celebrity edition of Big Brother have been revealed!

The special winter edition will premiere on Wednesday, February 7 on CBS and the season will only last three weeks, with the finale happening on Sunday, February 25. We’ll be getting four to five episodes each week during the run.

The air dates for all 13 episodes of the season have been announced and the network says the concentrated run will include the series’ signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions.

Julie Chen is set to return as host, though none of the celebrity contestants have been announced yet. We’re also waiting to find out just how many stars will be joining the first celeb edition of the reality competition franchise!

Click inside to see all the episode air dates…

Check out the air dates below:

Wednesday, February 7 at 8pm (Premiere)

Thursday, February 8 at 8pm

Friday, February 9 at 8pm (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, February 11 at 8pm

Monday, February 12 at 8pm

Wednesday, February 14 at 8pm

Friday, February 16 at 8pm (2-Hour Episode)

Sunday, February 18 at 8pm

Monday, February 19 at 8pm

Wednesday, February 21 at 8pm

Friday, February 23 at 8pm (2-Hour Episode)

Saturday, February 24 at 8pm

Sunday, February 25 at 8pm (2-Hour Finale)