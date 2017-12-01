Blake Shelton Addresses Rumors of a 'Secret Meeting' With Paul Ryan

Blake Shelton is firing back after receiving some heat for appearing in a photo with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, resulting in rumors of a “secret meeting” between the two.

The image of Paul and Blake circulated around social media after the two were both spotted at Blake‘s Ole Red restaurant in the small Oklahoma town of Tishomingo on Monday (November 27).

“I can’t even fathom the gossip I read about myself anymore. Seriously.. Literally walked into a restaurant WITH MY FAMILY (including children, LOTS of children), bumped to a politician that I’ve never even met before, said hello and took pictures,” Blake wrote on Twitter on Thursday (November 30).

“(like I would try to do with anyone I meet who asks). Then we immediately left because it was too cold for the outdoor area we had reserved. And now according to the internet we were hanging out or having some big secret meeting in a PUBLIC restaurant!!!!!! WTF?!!! Are you kidding me? I don’t do politics no matter WHAT you’ve read about me and how it’s been spun. And THATS the TRUTH from ME. And if you can find it in your heart to hate me for that then so be it. This is out of control…”

See his tweets below.