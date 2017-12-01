Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 7:42 pm

Brenton Thwaites As Robin In DC Comics' 'Titans' - First Look!

Brenton Thwaites As Robin In DC Comics' 'Titans' - First Look!

Brenton Thwaites is starring in the newest DC Comics series Titans as Robin, and we have your first look photo right here!

“What’s a pirate’s favourite letter??? More soon! #titans #robinrevealed,” the 28-year-old actor teased the suit on Instagram.

Titans is an “all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. TITANS is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.”

The show will debut in 2018.

Check out the full first look image below!
