Fri, 01 December 2017 at 5:04 pm
Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Kiss & Dance in Adorable Christmas Video!
It looks like Britney Spears‘ only wish this year is coming true!
The Glory pop icon, who turns 36 years old on Saturday (December 2), posted a charmingly sweet video co-starring her boyfriend Sam Asghari, set to the sound of “Let It Snow.”
The cute clip features the couple sneaking a kiss together, as well as an impressive glimpse of Britney’s festively lit home – and even a shot of Sam dipping Britney as they dance together. Too cute!
Watch below.
