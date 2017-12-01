BTS Gets Fruit Launched at Them by James Corden - Watch!

The boys of BTS are continuing their reign across America!

The band mates stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (November 30) where they had some fun with James.

During the show, the guys tried to keep their cool as they took part in an intense game of “Flinch” where they stood behind a plexiglass while getting fruit launched at them.

Later in the show, BTS hit the stage to perform their hit song “DNA.”

