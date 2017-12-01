Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, & More Stars Perform at Bay Area's Jingle Ball Concert!

Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, and Hailee Steinfeld step out for WiLD 94.9 FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball concert presented by Captiol One on Thursday (November 30) at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Some of the other performers at the annual concert included Nick Jonas, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Halsey, G-Eazy, Charlie Puth, and Why Don’t We.

Camila flew up to the Bay Area that night after being honored with an award at the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles that same evening.

FYI: Hailee is wearing a David Koma dress on the carpet and Vince Camuto booties on stage.

