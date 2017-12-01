Camila Cabello Thanks Her Mom in Emotional Speech at Billboard Women in Music Event (Video)

Camila Cabello appears on stage to accept her award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music celebration at Ray Dolby Ballroom on Thursday (November 30) in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old singer was honored with the Breakthrough Artist award and performed her song “Havana” for the small crowd.

Camila was presented her award by Diplo and she thanked her mom for being the women of her life.

“The only reason I’m standing on this stage, and in this auditorium, and on this soil in this country is because of one woman, and that’s my mom. Tonight we’re celebrating women of this year and I want to take this moment to thank the woman of life,” Camila said, while talking about the wisdom her mother has given her. “I have the most incredible example of what it means to be a woman… this is for my mom.”

Watch the acceptance speech below!

FYI: Camila is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the carpet.