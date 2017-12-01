Cara Delevingne Has Legs For Days on #legends December Cover

Cara Delevingne takes the cover of #legends‘ December issue, out now!

Here’s what the 25-year-old actress and model had to share:

On her evolving style: “As I’ve grown up, my style has changed. I guess I wear less statement t-shirts and baseball caps, and it’s more about a beret and leather jacket. I think it’s just matured in a way, but I still like to be comfortable in what I wear.”

On her favorite cocktail: “Sex on the Beach. I don’t know what’s in it; I just like the name. it sounds exotic. It’s hard – it depends on what kind of mood I’m in. I might go for something very fruity, or something a lot more sour.”

On Jimmy Choo’s unisex styles: “As I feel about life, being male or female is less opposite now than it ever has been. I don’t think it’s necessarily about picking something that a man would wear. I think it’s about feeling comfortable, whether it’s masculine or feminine.”

For more from Cara, head over to HashtagLegend.com!