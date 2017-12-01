Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:15 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones is Supported by Michael Douglas at 'Cocaine Godmother' Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones is joined by hubby Michael Douglas at the premiere of her new movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story on Thursday night (November 30) at the Neuehouse Madison Square in New York City.

Thr 48-year-old actress showed off her svelte figure in a black sleeveless top and trousers while her 73-year-old husband rocked a leather jacket for the event.

Cocaine Godmother follows the story of Griselda Blanco the Colombian drug lord who was responsible for over 200 murders while transporting drugs in the 1970s.

The film is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on January 20, 2018.

Photos: Getty
