Fri, 01 December 2017 at 7:54 pm

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Officially File For Divorce After Separation

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Officially File For Divorce After Separation

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are now legally ending their marriage.

The former couple, who announced they were legally separating back in August, have now filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, both Chris and Anna filed divorce paperwork at the same time, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their legal paperwork is reportedly identical and both are seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack.

Anna and Chris married back in 2009 after meeting on set of Take Me Home Tonight.

They announced their separation over the summer, explaining they “tried hard for a long time” and were “really disappointed.”

Anna recently started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

