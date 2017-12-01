Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 1:00 pm

Christian Siriano Gets Support from So Many Stars at His Book Launch!

Christian Siriano Gets Support from So Many Stars at His Book Launch!

Christian Siriano poses with a group of amazing women while celebrating the launch of his new book “Dresses to Dream About” on Thursday (November 30) at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sarah Hyland, Isabelle Fuhrman, Selma Blair, Connie Britton, Kate Mara, and Niecy Nash are just some of the stars that stepped out. Others included Kristin Chenoweth, Samira Wiley, Angela Bassett, Willow Shields, Helen Hunt, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kathy Bates, Sarah Rafferty, and Alicia Silverstone.

Christian was also joined at the event by his husband Brad Walsh.

In the book, Christian shows fans his unique design process behind each look.

45+ pictures inside of celebs attending Christian Siriano‘s book launch…

Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
